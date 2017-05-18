Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria seals third sprint victory on stage 12 - Road Cycling UK

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) won stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia to seal a hat-trick of sprint victories at his debut Grand Tour.

Racing in the maglia ciclamino of points classification leader, Gaviria was simply too good for his fellow sprinters at the end of the longest stage of the 2017 race, to add to his victories in Cagliari and Messina.

Gaviria outsprinted Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) at the end of the 229km stage, with Irishman Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) third.

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) maintained his overall advantage, meanwhile, with a 2’23” lead over Nairo Quintana, as the top ten remained unchanged.