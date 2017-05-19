Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria unstoppable again on stage 13 - Road Cycling UK

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) won his second consecutive stage and fourth of his debut Grand Tour on stage 13 of the 2017 Giro d’Italia.

Gaviria came from well back in the final sprint on a pan-flat route from Reggio Emilia to Tortona, to beat Irishman Sam Bennett to the line for the second day in a row.

The Colombian now has four stage wins and a seemingly insurmountable lead in the points classification – with many of the leading sprinters now expected to leave the race as it heads for the mountains.

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) maintained his overall advantage, meanwhile, on a pan-flat course was never likely to hold any troubles for the GC.