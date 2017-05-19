Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria unstoppable again on stage 13 - Road Cycling UK

Share

Reports

Giro d’Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria unstoppable again on stage 13

Colombian sprinter makes it four wins at his debut Grand Tour after superb sprint

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) won his second consecutive stage and fourth of his debut Grand Tour on stage 13 of the 2017 Giro d’Italia.

Gaviria came from well back in the final sprint on a pan-flat route from Reggio Emilia to Tortona, to beat Irishman Sam Bennett to the line for the second day in a row.

The Colombian now has four stage wins and a seemingly insurmountable lead in the points classification – with many of the leading sprinters now expected to leave the race as it heads for the mountains.

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) maintained his overall advantage, meanwhile, on a pan-flat course was never likely to hold any troubles for the GC.

Fernando Gaviria won for the fourth time at the 2017 Giro d’Italia (pic – Sirotti)

Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-RusVelo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates), Vincenzo Albanese (Bardiani-CSF) and Johann van Zyl (Dimension Data) had earlier formed the day’s break, but Dimension Data called their man back to the bunch.

The three remaining escapees were given little room either, with the peloton setting a decent rhythm, and the gap was less than a minute with still more than 100km to ride.

It was allowed to go back out again, but the pattern for the day on the pan-flat route had been set – with Fernando Gaviria claiming fourth place at both intermediate sprints, uncontested, proving the only bit of action in the bunch.

Again, the lack of firepower up the road, and the number of sprint teams happy to take a turn on the front of the bunch kept the gap to the escapees down, and once again the peloton had to ease off to ensure the catch was not made too early.

They were finally put out of their misery with close to 20km still to ride, and the fight for position immediately saw a few riders caught out at the back of the bunch.

Current King of the Mountains Omar Fraile had to chase back to the bunch after a puncture, but with absolutely nothing in the way of elevation this was not a day to concern him individually.

The pace eased off inside the final ten kilometres, with seemingly nobody wanting to show their hand too early as they all waited in sprint train formations, right across the width of the road.

Pippo Pozzatto made a short-lived acceleration before tucking into position on the front of the bunch, before Bora-hansgrohe and QuickStep Floors lined out parallel to each other on opposite sides of the road.

With the pace finally ramped up, both teams had their sprinters well placed, with the proliferation of roundabouts on the final run-in making road position vital.

Gaviria has been a regular on the podium at his debut Grand Tour (pic – Sirotti)

Lotto-Soudal joined the party under the flamme rouge, but Andre Greipel was out of position as the final sprint kicked off.

Instead Gaviria came from well back, sling-shotting around team-mate Max Richeze, whose position blocked Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) from catching the Colombian’s wheel.

And Gaviria still had enough in the tank to kick again and beat Bennett to the line, to make it four wins at his debut Grand Tour.

Giro d’Italia 2017: stage 13 – result

1) Fernando Gaviria (COL) – QuickStep Floors – 3.47.45hrs
2) Sam Bennett (IRL) – Bora-hansgrohe – ST
3) Japser Stuyven (BEL) – Trek-Segafredo
4) Roberto Ferrari (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates
5) Ryan Gibbons (RSA) – Dimension Data
6) Rudiger Selig (GER) – Bora-hansgrohe
7) Sacha Modolo (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates
8) Caleb Ewan (AUS) – Orica-Scott
9) Andre Greipel (GER) – Lotto-Soudal
10) Viacheslav Kuznetsov (RUS) – Katusha-Alpecin

General classification

1) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb – 56.28.53hrs
2) Nairo Quintana (COL) – Movistar +2.23
3) Bauke Mollema (NED) – Trek-Segafredo +2.38
4) Thibaut Pinot (FRA) – FDJ +2.40
5) Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +2.47
6) Andrey Amador (CRC) – Movistar +3.05
7) Bob Jungels (LUX) – QuickStep Floors +3.56
8) Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale +3.59
9) Tanel Kangert (EST) – Astana – ST
10) Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) – Katusha +4.17

Share

Topics:

Giro d'Italia 2017

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Reports

Geraint Thomas abandons 2017 Giro d'Italia: "It would be a case of trying to survive each day rather than racing"

Welshman fails to recover from injuries suffered in stage nine crash

Geraint Thomas abandons 2017 Giro d'Italia: "It would be a case of trying to survive each day rather than racing"
Reports

Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria seals third sprint victory on stage 12

Colombian simply too good after race's longest stage

Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria seals third sprint victory on stage 12
Reports

Omar Fraile wins stage 11 of Giro d'Italia as Geraint Thomas loses more time

Break succeeds but Welshman cracks under pressure of relentless attacks

Omar Fraile wins stage 11 of Giro d'Italia 2017 as Geraint Thomas loses more time
Reports

Giro d'Italia 2017: Tom Dumoulin storms into race lead after stage ten time trial

Geraint Thomas finishes second to close back in on top-ten overall

Giro d'Italia 2017: Tom Dumoulin storms into race lead after stage ten time trial
Racing

WorldTour Wrap: climbs, crashes, handbags and red faces at the Giro

Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates crash; Javi Moreno gets sent home; Luke Pibernik celebrates prematurely; Tom Dumoulin is not happy

WorldTour Wrap: climbs, crashes, handbags and red faces at the Giro
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production