Giro d'Italia 2017: Silvan Dillier beats Jasper Stuyven to stage six win as break succeeds - Road Cycling UK

Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing) outsprinted Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) to win stage six of the 2017 Giro d’Italia after more than 200km in the break together.

Dillier and Stuyven were two of five men to form the day’s break, as the race reached mainland Italy for the first time, and the Swiss rider timed his winning sprint to perfection on the uphill finish at Terme Luigiane.

Stage one winner Lukas Postlberger (Bora-hansgrohe) came in third, while Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) in the pink jersey, finished in the top ten – as did Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) – as the GC men all finished together.