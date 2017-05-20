Giro d'Italia 2017: Tom Dumoulin extends lead with stage 14 victory - Road Cycling UK

Share

Reports

Giro d’Italia 2017: Tom Dumoulin extends lead with stage 14 victory

Dutchman wins on Oropa climb; Adam Yates moves up after sixth-placed finish

Maglia rosa Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) extended his lead over his GC rivals after powering to stage victory on the summit finish at Oropa.

Dumoulin outgunned Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Mikel Landa (Team Sky) to claim ten valuable bonus seconds, after Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was unable to distance the Dutchman on the ascent.

Quintana eventually finished fourth, 14 seconds behind the pink jersey, and now trails Dumoulin by 2’47” overall.

Britain’s Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) stormed back into contention for a place in the top ten overall and the white jersey meanwhile, after finishing sixth – the 24-year-old now trails Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) by 2’15” in the youth classification.

Tom Dumoulin extended his overall lead with his second stage win of this year’s race (pic – Sirotti)

Though the bulk of the action was reserved for the slopes of Oropa, the earlier part of the stage was animated by a three-man break, with Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Sergey Lagutin (GazProm-RusVelo) and Daniel Martinez (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) belatedly going clear.

Their gap was never significant, however, and the GC teams were happy to power the bunch and set-up their team leaders for the climb.

The break was swallowed up with 18km still to ride, and Bahrain-Merida, Trek-Segafredo and Movistar all planted men on the front, with Dumoulin’s Sunweb team-mates at close quarters.

Movistar’s pace-setting actually forced a gap at the front, with Jose Joaquin Rojas and Gorka Izaguirre inadvertently going clear, and Diego Rosa (Team Sky) took advantage to bridge across and power on.

Recumbent King of the Mountains Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) was one of the highest-profile victims of the high tempo, while Rosa’s move proved short-lived.

Quintana finally made his move with four kilometres to ride, and Zakarin followed the Colombian.

Dumoulin was initially slow to respond, but led a small counter-attack across before Quintana accelerated again.

Adam Yates finished sixth to close back in on the top ten overall (pic – Sirotti)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Zakarin, Yates and Landa followed the Dutchman, and the gap to Quintana soon came down until Dumoulin caught and passed him.

Quintana, Zakarin and Landa initially got back on to his wheel, but Dumoulin’s steady rhythm eventually saw the Colombian lose contact.

Zakarin attacked just 200m shy of the summit, but Dumoulin responded well again to catch the Russian, and storm to his second stage win of this year’s race.

Giro d’Italia 2017: stage 14 – result

1) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb – 3.02.34hrs
2) Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) – Katusha-Alpecin +3”
3) Mikel Landa (ESP) – Team Sky +9”
4) Nairo Quintana (COL) – Movistar +14”
5) Thibaut Pinot (FRA) – FDJ +35”
6) Adam Yates (GBR) – Orica-Scott +41”
7) Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +43”
8) Franco Pellizotti (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida – ST
9) Steven Kruijswijk (NED) – LottoNL-Jumbo +46”
10) Tanel Kangert (EST) – Astana – ST

General classification

1) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb – 59.31.17hrs
2) Nairo Quintana (COL) – Movistar +2.47
3) Thibaut Pinot (FRA) – FDJ +3.25
4) Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +3.40
5) Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) – Katusha-Alpecin +4.24
6) Bauke Mollema (NED) – Trek-Segafredo +4.32
7) Tanel Kangert (EST) – Astana +4.55
8) Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale +4.59
9) Bob Jungels (LUX) – QuickStep Floors +5.28
10) Andrey Amador (CRC) – Movistar +5.36
Selected others
13) Adam Yates (GBR) – Orica-Scott +7.43

Share

Topics:

Giro d'Italia 2017

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Reports

Giro d'Italia 2017: Vincenzo Nibali wins controversial queen stage

Maglia rosa Tom Dumoulin sees overall advantage cut after rivals attack during ill-timed comfort break

Giro d'Italia 2017: Vincenzo Nibali wins controversial queen stage
Racing

WorldTour Wrap: what’s the Flemish for greatest love story ever told?

Victor Campenaerts hits the dating game but Simon Geschke can't even grab a lift with his own team-mates

WorldTour Wrap: what’s the Flemish for greatest love story ever told?
Sportive

Nine must-ride climbs from the 2017 Giro d'Italia

From Mount Etna to the Mortirolo; the Stelvio to Monte Grappa

Nine must-ride climbs from the 2017 Giro d'Italia
Reports

Giro d'Italia 2017: Bob Jungels win in Bergamo as Nairo Quintana claws back time

Colombian claims valuable bonus seconds with surprise second place; Adam Yates finishes fourth

Giro d'Italia 2017: Bob Jungels win in Bergamo as Nairo Quintana claws back time
Reports

Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria unstoppable again on stage 13

Colombian sprinter makes it four wins at his debut Grand Tour after superb sprint

Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria unstoppable again on stage 13
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production