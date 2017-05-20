Giro d'Italia 2017: Tom Dumoulin extends lead with stage 14 victory - Road Cycling UK

Maglia rosa Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) extended his lead over his GC rivals after powering to stage victory on the summit finish at Oropa.

Dumoulin outgunned Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Mikel Landa (Team Sky) to claim ten valuable bonus seconds, after Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was unable to distance the Dutchman on the ascent.

Quintana eventually finished fourth, 14 seconds behind the pink jersey, and now trails Dumoulin by 2’47” overall.

Britain’s Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) stormed back into contention for a place in the top ten overall and the white jersey meanwhile, after finishing sixth – the 24-year-old now trails Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors) by 2’15” in the youth classification.