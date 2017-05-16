Giro d'Italia 2017: Tom Dumoulin storms into race lead after stage ten time trial - Road Cycling UK

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) stormed to stage ten time trial success to claim the race lead, as Nairo Quintana – in the pink jersey – lost almost three minutes to the Dutchman.

Dumoulin, in the skinsuit of Dutch national champion, obliterated his rivals on the course as his steady rhythm saw him set a phenomenal pace.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) bounced back from his crash on stage nine, before the rest day, to finish second on the day – 49 seconds behind Dumoulin, but fast enough to close back in on the top ten overall.