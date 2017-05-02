No regrets for Simon Yates after second place at the Tour de Romandie - Road Cycling UK

Yates was initially due to ride the Giro d’Italia with twin brother Adam, but his programme was changed late on following injury to another of Orica-Scott’s rising stars Johan Esteban Chaves.

He will now ride the Tour de France, with his performance’s in Romandie certainly encouraging for a big summer to come.

Stephens said of Yates’ performance: “He put out great wattage and in the end there wasn’t any more he could do. He can walk away feeling satisfied.

Yates wore yellow for the final stage time trial, but his 12th place finish was not enough to stop Richie Porte claiming overall victory (pic – Sirotti)

“He didn’t make any mistakes and in the second half of the time trial he didn’t lose any time at all so he was just beaten by a better rider today.

“We came here hoping to do well on the GC so to actually run second is fantastic. The reality is we have achieved a lot more than we could have hoped for this week.”

Yates was one of four Brits to finish the Tour de Romandie, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) also starting to ramp up his Tour de France preparations.

Both Yates and Porte will be in action at the Tour de France this summer (pic – Sirotti)