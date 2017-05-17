Omar Fraile wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2017 as Geraint Thomas loses more time - Road Cycling UK

The stage started in frantic fashion, with the pace set by Movistar blowing the peloton apart on the day’s first climb, the Passa della Consuma and there was no shortage of wannabe escapees.

The break which eventually did go clear was instigated by Laurens de Plus (QuickStep Floors) and Igor Anton (Dimension Data), who led the way over the summit, before a 23-strong chasing group joined them.

With a two-minute advantage over the peloton, the move included British rider Hugh Carthy and Cannondale-Drapac team-mate Pierre Rolland but more significantly also boasted Andrey Amador (Movistar), who started the day in tenth place overall.

Mikel Landa (Team Sky), no longer a threat overall after his crash on stage nine, was also up the road, with every team except Bardiani-CSF and Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia represented.

Landa and Fraile went clear on the Passo della Calla, but with neither a threat overall it was Amador’s group which the Team Sunweb-led peloton were most worried about.

Dumoulin’s team-mates initially lined out at the front, but with the gap not coming down – and indeed the pace in the chase group being ramped up – FDJ and Trek-Segafredo felt threatened enough to also lend firepower to the chase, as Sunweb’s numbers started to dwindle.

That extra burst of pace proved too much for out-of-form Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), who once again could only watch his GC ambitions disappear up the road.