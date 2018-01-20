Richie Porte wins on Willunga Hill again but Daryl Impey claims Tour Down Under lead - Road Cycling UK

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) won on Willunga Hill for the fifth consecutive year, but the defending champion missed out on the ochre jersey on stage five of the 2018 Tour Down Under after Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) fought back to finish second.

Porte’s searing attacks, on the climb he has made his own in recent years, was enough to distance the other GC contenders but Impey’s late charge leaves the two on the same time overall.

And with the Mitchelton-Scott man having finished second three times now – behind team-mate Caleb Ewan on stage two, behind world champion Peter Sagan on stage four, and now behind Porte on Willunga Hill – the South African leads on countback.

Sagan, who led going into the stage, was unable to stick with the GC men on the lower slopes of the climb and will now bid to defend his points classification lead on the final stage.