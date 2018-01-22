Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) sealed his first Tour Down Under victory as Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) sprinted to victory on stage six in Adelaide.

Impey led overall going into the final stage but only on countback from stage five winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing), however the ochre jersey was never really threatened on the short, fast final stage.

Instead it was all eyes on the sprinters, and Greipel – who also won stage one – outsprinted stage two winner Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) to claim his 18th career stage win in the race.

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) was third, ensuring his first points classification win of the 2018 season.