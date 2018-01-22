Daryl Impey wins Tour Down Under 2018 as Andre Greipel sprints to stage six success - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Reports

Daryl Impey wins Tour Down Under 2018 as Andre Greipel sprints to stage six success

South African seals first ochre jersey with little trouble as German takes out final stage

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) sealed his first Tour Down Under victory as Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) sprinted to victory on stage six in Adelaide.

Impey led overall going into the final stage but only on countback from stage five winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing), however the ochre jersey was never really threatened on the short, fast final stage.

Instead it was all eyes on the sprinters, and Greipel – who also won stage one – outsprinted stage two winner Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) to claim his 18th career stage win in the race.

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) was third, ensuring his first points classification win of the 2018 season.

Andre Greipel doubled up at the Tour Down Under, adding victory in the final stage to his stage one victory – taking his carry tally to 18 wins in the race, and 149 in total(Pic: Tour Down Under/John Veage)

The stage was animated by a series of attacks, most of which centred on Logan Owen (EF-Drapac), with his most successful move coming alongside Dimension Data’s Ben O’Connor.

With the peloton happy to ease up, their lead stretched beyond the two-minute mark but there was never any real threat to the sprinters once the laps began to count down.

O’Connor was the first to drop back, and Owen’s time up the road also came to an end with two laps still to raise.

No riders took advantage of the lull in proceedings that followed, allowing the sprint trains to form with Lotto-Soudal, Sunweb, Mitchelton-Scott, QuickStep Floors and Bora-hansgrohe all in the mix for their respective fast men.

Ewan opened up his sprint first, and looked well-placed to charge to victory, but Griepel’s response was perfectly timed – the German charging around Ewan in the final few metres to move onto 149 pro wins.

Impey, Porte and third-placed Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) – another former winner – were all in the bunch further back, ensuring no change to the overall podium.

Daryl Impey is the first South African to win the Tour Down Under (Pic: Tour Down Under/John Veage)

Team Sky debutant Egan Arley Bernal was also in the bunch, sealing the youth classification and sixth place overall at 20 seconds.

And Scott Davies (Dimension Data) also completed a successful UCI WorldTour debut – the Welshman’s 23rd place, at 45 seconds, ensuring he finished as Britain’s highest-placed rider.

Tour Down Under 2018: stage six – result

1) Andre Greipel (GER) – Lotto-Soudal – 2.01.19hrs
2) Caleb Ewan (AUS) – Mitchelton-Scott – ST
3) Peter Sagan (SVK) – Bora-hansgrohe
4) Phil Bauhaus (GER) – Team Sunweb
5) Elia Viviani (ITA) – QuickStep Floors
6) Steele von Hoff (AUS) – UniSA-Australia
7) Simone Consonni (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates
8) Mads Pedersen (DEN) – Trek-Segafredo
9) Carlos Barbero (ESP) – Movistar
10) Mads Wurtz Schmidt (DEN) – Katusha-Alpecin

General classification

1) Daryl Impey (RSA) – Mitchelton-Scott – 20.03.34hrs
2) Richie Porte (AUS) – BMC Racing – ST
3) Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED) – Dimension Data +16”
4) Diego Ulissi (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates +20”
5) Dries Devenyns (BEL) – QuickStep Floors – ST
6) Egan Arley Bernal (COL) – Team Sky
7) Gorka Izagirre (ESP) – Bahrain-Merida
8) Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP) – Astana +23”
9) Ruben Guerreiro (POR) – Trek-Segafredo – ST
10) Robert Gesink (NED) – LottoNL-Jumbo +24”

Share

Topics:

Tour Down Under 2018

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Reports

Richie Porte wins on Willunga Hill again but Daryl Impey claims Tour Down Under lead

Defending champion wins queen stage for fifth consecutive year but South African leads on countback

Richie Porte wins on Willunga Hill again but Daryl Impey claims Tour Down Under lead
Reports

Tour Down Under 2018: world champion Peter Sagan claims race lead with stage four win

Slovakian sprints to victory from reduced bunch after Norton Summit shakes up GC

Tour Down Under 2018: world champion Peter Sagan claims race lead with stage four win
Reports

Tour Down Under 2018: Elia Vivani secures first QuickStep Floors win on stage three

Race leader Caleb Ewan fluffs lines in final sprint but retains ochre jersey

Tour Down Under 2018: Elia Vivani secures first QuickStep Floors win on stage three
Reports

Tour Down Under 2018: Caleb Ewan sprints into race lead on stage two

Australian leads home Mitchelton-Scott one-two to claim ochre jersey ahead of world champion Peter Sagan

Tour Down Under 2018: Caleb Ewan sprints into race lead on stage two
Reports

Tour Down Under 2018: Andre Greipel sprints to stage one win to claim first ochre jersey

Greipel claims Adelaide victory number 17 as UCI WorldTour season begins in Australia

Tour Down Under 2018: Andre Greipel sprints to stage one win to claim first ochre jersey
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production