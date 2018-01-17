Tour Down Under 2018: Caleb Ewan sprints into race lead on stage two - Road Cycling UK

Tour Down Under 2018: Caleb Ewan sprints into race lead on stage two
Australian leads home Mitchelton-Scott one-two to claim ochre jersey ahead of world champion Peter Sagan
Caleb Ewan led home a Mitchelton-Scott one-two to storm into the race lead on stage two of the 2018 Tour Down Under in Stirling.
Ewan was led out superbly by Daryl Impey for the uphill sprint, and his South African team-mate even edged ahead of Bora-hansgrohe duo Jay McCarthy and Peter Sagan to claim second place.
With Sagan missing out on bonus seconds, and stage one winner Andre Greipel dropped on the punchy finishing circuit, Ewan now leads overall with a ten-second advantage over Impey.
Sagan was viewed as a favourite for the uphill sprint – with Ewan admitting he had doubts as to whether he would get over the final climb in the front group – but the Slovakian world champion now sits third overall at 12 seconds.
Earlier, despite stifling conditions – which are only expected to rise on stage three, prompting race organisers to take the early decision to shorten Thursday’s stage – four riders got in the breakaway.
For three of them – Will Clarke (EF-Drapac), Nickolas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Scott Bowden (UniSA-Australia) – it was a second consecutive day up the road, while Movistar neo-pro Jaimie Castrillo completed the quartet.
