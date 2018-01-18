Tour Down Under 2018: Elia Vivani secures first QuickStep Floors win on stage three - Road Cycling UK

Elia Viviani snatched his first win in QuickStep Floors colours after out-sprinting race leader Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) to win stage three of the 2018 Tour Down Under.

Viviani, who joined QuickStep from Team Sky in the winter, pounced on a moment’s hesitation from the Australian to burst through and take victory in the scorching Adelaide heat.

The stage has already been shortened due to the extreme temperatures in South Australia, but stage two winner Ewan refused to blame external factors – admitting post-stage he had messed up the sprint despite a great lead-out from his team.

Nevertheless, he still leads overall by ten seconds from Viviani having scooped four bonus seconds for finishing third, with Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) sneaking into second place on the stage.