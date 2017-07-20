Tour de France 2017: Warren Barguil wins on Col d'Izoard as Chris Froome closes in on overall victory - Road Cycling UK

Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb), in the polka dot jersey of King of the Mountains, won stage 18 of the 2017 Tour de France on the Col d’Izoard as Chris Froome closed in on overall victory.

Barguil bridged across to Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates), who was bidding for a Colombian win on their National Day, on the climb and accelerated away from him under the flamme rouge.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) lost four bonus seconds to Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) – who moved second as a result – but finished fourth and leads by 23 seconds overall after the final mountain stage of this year’s race.

Froome and Bardet finished two seconds ahead of Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), who now drops to third overall as a result.

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), in the white jersey, finished ninth meanwhile – losing 22 seconds to Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) but successfully retaining top spot in the youth classification.