Tour de France 2017: Primoz Roglic wins stage 17 as Chris Froome extends lead in the Alps - Road Cycling UK

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) soloed to victory on stage 17 of the 2017 Tour de France in the Alps, after attacking from the breakaway on the Col du Galibier.

Roglic held off an elite chasing group on the final descent, from which Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) finished second and yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) was third to extend his overall lead to 27 seconds.

As anticipated, the stage blew apart the general classification, with white jersey Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Fabio Aru (Astana) all losing varying amounts of time.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) had attacked early in the stage, but the Spaniard paid for his efforts on the Galibier and also lost time.

Yates remains top of the youth classification, but lost a chunk of time to Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates).

And it also had a huge impact on the points classification, as Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) crashed out in the green jersey.