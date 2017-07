Dan McLay has become the third British rider to abandon the 2017 Tour de France, calling it quits on stage 17 after struggling for several days.

McLay, 25, and riding his second Tour de France, was in last place overall, the lanterne rouge, after being the last-placed finisher on three of the last five stages.

And he finally succumbed to his efforts on the brutal Alpine test, abandoning the race between the Col de la Croix de Fer and Col du Galibier.