Steve Cummings seals national time trial-road race double; Lizzie Deignan wins women's title - Road Cycling UK

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) became the first man in ten years to win both the national time trial and road race titles after soloing to victory in the latter on the Isle of Man.

Cummings, tasked to prove his form and fitness after a ten-week injury lay-off, is now likely to take the national champion’s jersey to next month’s Tour de France after bolting clear from the front group with 10km to go.

Lizzie Deignan claimed her fourth women’s title, meanwhile, winning solo earlier in the day to add the 2017 title to her wins in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Steve Cummings became the first man since 2007 to win the national time trial and road race titles (pic – Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Cummings had joked before the nationals that his task was to win at least one race in order to book his place at the Tour de France, having not raced since crashing out of April’s Tour of the Basque Country.

But the Dimension Data rider proved his form in spectacular fashion, following up Thursday’s time trial win with a perfectly-timed attack on the demanding Manx course.

Chris Lawless (Axeon-Hagens Berman) finished second, 40 seconds in arrears, to claim the under-23 title, while Ian Bibby (JLT-Condor) crossed in third place.

Local favourite, and two-time former winner, Peter Kennaugh finished 48 seconds back in fourth place, while fellow Manxman Mark Cavendish finished outside the time limit.