Tour de France 2017: Marcel Kittel makes it five on stage 11 - Road Cycling UK

Marcel Kittel won his fifth stage of the 2017 Tour de France, in the green jersey, coming from behind to outsprint Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) once again.

Having beaten the Norwegian champion in a photo finish on stage seven, this time the win was a little more comfortable – Kittel having time to get an arm in the air to celebrate.

The German, once again, came from several places back in the final 200m – after Maciej Bodnar’s day in the break ended heartbreakingly short of the finish line.

Boasson Hagen ultimately finished third, with Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) snatching second; Britain’s Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro) finished fifth, while Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) was ninth.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) once again defended the yellow jersey meanwhile, on a day which saw second-placed Fabio Aru (Astana) lose a key domestique to a crash.