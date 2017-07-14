Tour de France 2017: Warren Barguil wins stage 13 on Bastille Day - Road Cycling UK

The two were alone at the front up the Col d’Agnes, with Landa starting to take turns on the front as they stretched their advantage to 1’33” over what remained of the peloton.

In between, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) counter-attacked, with Michal Kwiatkowski marking for Team Sky, Alexis Vuillermoz doing the same for Ag2r-La Mondiale, and Barguil again getting involved.

Nobody had control of the yellow jersey group, with Aru isolated, though Team Sky and Ag2r-La Mondiale were at least well-represented there too.

The pace was slow, however, and several riders were able to get back on as the gap to the leading duo grew to 2’30” over the summit, though that did drop as Froome and Bardet pushed the pace on the descent.

On the Mur de Pegeur, Kwiatkowski was dropped by Quintana and Barguil, as the two bridged across to Landa and Contador.

Plenty in the peloton were pedalling squares as the gradient bit, meanwhile, with those that had latched back on all spat back out again as the gap was thinned.

Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors) set the pace, with Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) in third wheel and Froome, unusually, isolated.