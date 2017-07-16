Tour de France 2017: stage 15 - report - Road Cycling UK

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) soloed to victory on stage 15 of the 2017 Tour de France from the breakaway, as Chris Froome (Team Sky) survived a huge scare to defend the yellow jersey.

It was effectively a day of two races in one, with the peloton happy to let a large breakaway go clear, and it was Mollema who soloed to victory – holding a strong chasing group at bay to claim victory; Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) finished second and third, respectively.

Back in the bunch, meanwhile, Romain Bardet and his Ag2r-La Mondiale team-mates ramped the pace up and Froome was caught behind a big split on the run-in to the final climb, but managed to fight his way back across the gap.

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) had no such worries in his defence of the white jersey, meanwhile, also finishing in the bunch, with Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors) the only GC rider to gain time after a late acceleration paid dividends.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the biggest loser, meanwhile, dropped from the GC group on the final climb to lose a huge amount of time.