Tour de France 2017: Lilian Calmejane solos to stage eight win - Road Cycling UK

Young Frenchman Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) soloed to victory on stage eight of the 2017 Tour de France as Chris Froome (Team Sky) came through his first mountain test as race leader unscathed.

Calmejane, a Vuelta a Espana stage winner last year, added a Tour de France stage win to his palmares after attacking from what remained of the breakaway on the Montee de la Combe de Laisia les Molunes.

He fought off cramp with 5km still to ride, to hold off the chase of Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) behind and claim his seventh victory of the season.

After a frantic pace early in the day, meanwhile, Froome – a brief off-road excursion on a descent aside – retained his 12-second lead over team-mate Geraint Thomas with his rivals unable to make serious inroads.