Tour de France 2017: Marcel Kittel wins stage seven in photo finish - Road Cycling UK

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) won stage seven of the 2017 Tour de France, edging out Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in an extremely close photo finish to claim his third stage win.

Boasson Hagen, assuming sprinting duties for Dimension Data after Mark Cavendish’s broken shoulder forced him out, looked to have beaten the German after a superb lead-out from Reinardt Janse van Rensburg.

But Kittel came from behind in the final 75m and threw to the line to take victory by the smallest possible margins – the two separated by no more than a hair’s breadth.

Marcel Kittel beat Edvald Boasson Hagen in a photo finish to win stage seven of the 2017 Tour de France – by the narrowest of possible margins (pic: ASO)

Kittel’s victory was confirmed, however, ensuring the German will carry the green jersey into the mountains and level Erik Zabel’s national record of 12 Tour stage wins.

Michael Matthews finished third, while Dan McLay was the highest placed Brit in tenth place.

Chris Froome finished in the peloton, meanwhile, on a trouble-free day, to keep the yellow jersey, and Simon Yates likewise stays in white.