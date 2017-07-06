Tour de France 2017: Marcel Kittels powers to stage six victory - Road Cycling UK

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) sprinted to victory on stage six of the 2017 Tour de France in Troyes, coming from well back to outsprint green jersey Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal).

Kittel lost the wheel of lead-out man Fabio Sabbatini under the flamme rouge, finding himself several wheels back.

But he charged through open road on the left-hand-side of the road to bag the 11th Tour de France stage win of his career.

Demare’s second place, alongside a hatful of points at the intermediate sprint, mean the French champion retains the green jersey.

Dan McLay was the highest-placed Brit on the stage, bagging his first top-ten finish of this year’s Tour de France with an eighth-place finish.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) safely negotiated his first day in yellow, meanwhile, finishing safely in the peloton, as did white jersey Simon Yates (Orica-Scott).