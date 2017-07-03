Tour de France 2017: Peter Sagan wins stage three uphill finish - Road Cycling UK

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) won stage three of the 2017 Tour de France on the uphill finish to Longwy, leading the sprint out and holding off the charge of Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb).

Sagan slipped on his pedals just as he looked to open up his sprint, but the Slovakian recovered well and kicked on to claim the eighth Tour de France stage win of his career.

Matthews late surge was enough to earn second place, while Ireland’s Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors) was third.

Yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and defending champion and team-mate Chris Froome both finished inside the top ten, meanwhile, as the Welshman retained the race lead.

Froome, meanwhile, is now second overall behind his team-mate, 12 seconds further back in the general classification.