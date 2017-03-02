British Cycling acknowledge 'serious failings' in medical record keeping - Road Cycling UK

British Cycling have acknowledged “serious failings” in their medical record keeping, which caused such derision from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Select Committee hearing into doping in sport.

UK Anti-Doping CEO Nicole Sapstead revealed the lack of documentary evidence to support claims made by Dr Richard Freeman, relating to the mystery medical package delivered to him at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

And Sapstead also told MPs Dr Freeman’s failure to update medical records as per Team Sky and British Cycling policy had been referred to the General Medical Council (GMC) too.

– UKAD CEO reveals Team Sky doctor’s poor record keeping and ‘excessive’ corticosteroid orders –

Though Dr Freeman, Sir Dave Brailsford and Sir Bradley Wiggins – the rider who was treated at the Dauphine – have all stated the package contained the decongestant fluimucil, British Cycling have been unable to obtain documentary evidence.

And a British Cycling statement admitted major changes had to be – and in some instances, already have been – implemented.