Skoda announce partnership with Sir Bradley Wiggins - Road Cycling UK

Skoda announce partnership with Sir Bradley Wiggins

Wiggins to appear in car firm's TV ads; deal extends to Team Wiggins

Sir Bradley Wiggins wasted no time getting back in the saddle, having been signed to a three-year deal with Skoda for the car firm’s new UK brand campaign.

Wiggins confirmed his retirement from cycling over Christmas, but the 2012 Tour de France champion had already been put through his paces on two wheels to film the first TV advert of the new campaign, alongside the Skoda Superb Estate.

The eight-time Olympic medallist has left management company XIX Entertainment in order to maximise his post-retirement opportunities, signing with M&C SaatchiMerlin.

The former Team Sky man has already signed up for The Jump, a reality TV series which will see him swap the bike for skis and other winter sports alongside a host of celebrities, which also includes Paralympic cyclist and athlete Kadeena Cox.

And as part of his deal with Skoda, Wiggins will appear in TV, print and online ads and is to be supplied with Skoda’s Superb Estate 2.0, while the partnership also extends to his eponymous road team.

The 38-year-old said of his new management company: “Having now retired, the reach in to broadcasting and developing my own brand will be very important.

“With M&C SaatchiMerlin’s global network and their outstanding record of creating broadcast careers, it gives me huge confidence in their ability to deliver for me.”

