Skoda announce partnership with Sir Bradley Wiggins - Road Cycling UK

Sir Bradley Wiggins wasted no time getting back in the saddle, having been signed to a three-year deal with Skoda for the car firm’s new UK brand campaign.

Wiggins confirmed his retirement from cycling over Christmas, but the 2012 Tour de France champion had already been put through his paces on two wheels to film the first TV advert of the new campaign, alongside the Skoda Superb Estate.

The eight-time Olympic medallist has left management company XIX Entertainment in order to maximise his post-retirement opportunities, signing with M&C SaatchiMerlin.