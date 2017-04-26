How to survive as a neo-pro: words of wisdom from Laurens ten Dam and Ted King

A little help from my friends

King places the Australian Brett Lancaster in a similar category to Hincapie, and a rider who was “nothing but welcoming”. He describes him as the team-mate who offered him the most help, even if Hammond, one who would “bark orders”, was not to be ignored.

“You’d appreciate what he had to say, whether it’s benevolent or otherwise, just purely based on how much time he put into his career,” says King. “He rode on a lot of teams and saw it all. His results were more sporadic but his experience was a lot more than just looking at a piece of paper with results on them. The Cervélo TestTeam Classics squad was so good because guys like Hammond ran the meetings and the results speak for themselves.”

King says Roger Hammond was a vocal presence within the Cervelo Test Team (Pic: Sirotti)

Train hard, rest easy

The greatest influences on King’s career seem to have been members of the peloton’s Anglophone constituency. It was a Canadian – Michael Barry, another Girona refugee – who gave King the best advice he received. “Train really hard and rest really, really easily.”

“There is the assumption that you always need to be training hard and riding hard, and the truth is resting is really important,” King says. “In the earlier levels when it’s easier, you’d go out and do an active recovery day and you might go and hit a high zone two all day, but in the pro ranks you really need to be resting easily.”

If Girona is now one of the most popular destinations for English-speaking professionals in Spain, King witnessed first hand the growth in its popularity. Placing himself among other top-level professionals was key to the development of a young rider, he says.