Geraint Thomas abandons 2017 Giro d'Italia: "It would be a case of trying to survive each day rather than racing" - Road Cycling UK

Geraint Thomas has abandoned the 2017 Giro d’Italia after failing to recover from the injuries he suffered on Blockhaus on stage nine.

Team Sky’s Welshman was bidding to become the first Brit to ever win the Giro d’Italia, but his GC hopes took a huge hit when he was one of several riders to hit the deck in an incident involving a poorly-positioned police motorbike.

– Video: watch the crash which ended Geraint Thomas’ Giro d’Italia hopes –

Having been second overall at the time, he lost more than five minutes to stage winner Nairo Quintana on the day.

And though he bounced back to finish second in the stage ten time trial, following the rest day, Thomas has suffered on the following two stages – losing contact with the peloton on both days.