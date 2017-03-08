Team Sky hit back at anti-doping and medical record-keeping allegations - Road Cycling UK

Sir Dave Brailsford and Team Sky have hit back at allegations regarding their anti-doping procedures and medical record keeping in a strongly-worded eight-page document, also sent to UKAD and Damian Collins MP, the chairman of the Culture, Media & Sport Select Committee.

Team Sky were criticised by UKAD CEO Nicole Sapstead when she appeared before MPs last week, citing a lack of record keeping as one of the biggest obstacles to her agency’s investigation into an alleged anti-doping violation.

Centred on the delivery of a medical package to Dr Richard Freeman at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine, administered to race winner Bradley Wiggins, no records of the medication exist after Freeman’s laptop was stolen in 2014.

Sapstead said the lack of record keeping raised questions about Team Sky’s stance of clean riding and transparency, but – while accepting mistakes were made in the past regarding record keeping – Sky have hit back against ‘a number of factual inaccuracies’.