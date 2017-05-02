Team Sky's Gianni Moscon banned for racial abuse - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Team Sky’s Gianni Moscon banned for racial abuse

Italian hit with six-week suspension and formal written warning after using racist language towards Kevin Reza

Team Sky have suspended Italian rider Gianni Moscon for six weeks after he racially abused FDJ rider Kevin Reza at the Tour de Romandie.

Moscon, 23, was accused of using racist language towards Reza on stage three of the Swiss race – a stage won by Team Sky’s Elia Viviani, with Reza coming in 12th.

And following an internal disciplinary meeting, Moscon has been handed a formal written warning, suspended from racing for six weeks, ordered to go on a diversity awareness course and warned any repeat will lead to his contract being terminated.

Gianni Moscon was accused of racially abusing Kevin Reza at the 2017 Tour de Romandie, and has been banned by Team Sky for six weeks (pics – Sirotti)

A short statement on the team website read: “Gianni recognises that his behaviour was wrong and how seriously Team Sky take this kind of incident.

“He apologised to Kevin Reza after the stage and again to him and his team the following morning, and this apology was accepted.

“Gianni knows that there is no excuse for his behaviour and that any repeat will result in termination of his contract.”

Moscon may also face disciplinary action from the UCI, with cycling’s governing body pledging to investigate any allegation of racial abuse in the peloton.

