Team Sky's Gianni Moscon banned for racial abuse - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky have suspended Italian rider Gianni Moscon for six weeks after he racially abused FDJ rider Kevin Reza at the Tour de Romandie.

Moscon, 23, was accused of using racist language towards Reza on stage three of the Swiss race – a stage won by Team Sky’s Elia Viviani, with Reza coming in 12th.

And following an internal disciplinary meeting, Moscon has been handed a formal written warning, suspended from racing for six weeks, ordered to go on a diversity awareness course and warned any repeat will lead to his contract being terminated.