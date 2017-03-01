UKAD CEO reveals Team Sky doctor's poor record keeping and 'excessive' corticosteroid orders - Road Cycling UK

Sapstead confirmed UKAD had been in contact with the General Medical Council to discuss the matter and the poor record keeping.

Sapstead also told the committee Wiggins had spoken to UKAD, and stated he was administered fluimicil via a nebuliser after the final stage of the Dauphine.

Sapstead was one of two people to appear before the committee on Wednesday (March 1), alongside Simon Cope – but while Dr Richard Freeman had also been due to appear, he missed the hearing due to illness.

Cope is the man who delivered the package to Freeman at the Dauphine, flying it over from Manchester and then driving from Geneva.

He has always maintained he did not know what was in the package, despite passing through airport security – and repeated the claim before the committee despite their questioning as to why he would not have asked about the package.

“If a guy in the street gave me a package, I think I would be suspicious,” he said. “But this is our national governing body, I had no reason to be suspicious at all.

“I don’t know whether it was normal practice, I was just asked to take the package and didn’t know what was in it.

“I didn’t think it was anything to worry about. I trusted my colleagues.”