UKAD CEO reveals Team Sky doctor's poor record keeping and 'excessive' corticosteroid orders - Road Cycling UK

UK Anti-Doping CEO Nicole Sapstead has revealed investigations into ‘allegations of wrongdoing’ at British Cycling and Team Sky have uncovered an excess of triamcinolone being ordered by the national governing body.
Sapstead appeared before the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s select committee to discuss doping in sport and the ongoing investigation into the mystery package delivered to Team Sky at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.
A previous hearing saw Sir Dave Brailsford tell the committee the package contained the decongestant fluimicil, according to Dr Richard Freeman – something Dr Freeman has also told UKAD.
