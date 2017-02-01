Video: life at home with the Rowsells - Road Cycling UK

“He never used to like riding with me because I used to ride really hard from the start. Say it was a three-hour run, I’d push on for the first hour and then regret it and go a lot slower, almost suffer all the way home, but [always] attempt to kick his head on the way out.”

Competition has driven two-time Olympic champion Joanna Rowsell Shand and younger brother, former national junior road race champion, Erick to the higher reaches of cycling since growing up together in Sutton.

And while their careers have taken different paths – Jo to the track, and gold medals at national, European, Commonwealth, World and Olympic level; Erick to the road and a growing reputation as a stage racer, cemented by last year’s 15th place at the Tour of Britain – the still look back fondly on their cycling routes.