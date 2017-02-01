Video: life at home with the Rowsells - Road Cycling UK

Video: life at home with the Rowsells

Olympic champion Jo and Madison-Genesis star Erick reflect on their upbringing and sibling rivalry

“He never used to like riding with me because I used to ride really hard from the start. Say it was a three-hour run, I’d push on for the first hour and then regret it and go a lot slower, almost suffer all the way home, but [always] attempt to kick his head on the way out.”

Competition has driven two-time Olympic champion Joanna Rowsell Shand and younger brother, former national junior road race champion, Erick to the higher reaches of cycling since growing up together in Sutton.

– Training with the pros: Erick Rowsell’s top tips for staying motivated in winter –

And while their careers have taken different paths – Jo to the track, and gold medals at national, European, Commonwealth, World and Olympic level; Erick to the road and a growing reputation as a stage racer, cemented by last year’s 15th place at the Tour of Britain – the still look back fondly on their cycling routes.

Erick Rowsell will ride with Madison-Genesis for a third consecutive season this year. (pic: Sweetspot)

From arguing over which sibling could be driven to competition in the larger of the two family cars to the emotions of watching each other compete on road and track, despite being just 28 and 26 respectively, their careers are already packed with highlights.

Jo Rowsell celebrates her second Olympic gold medal – brother Erick watched events unfold on TV alongside his Madison-Genesis team-mates (pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Madison-Genesis, who Rowsell is entering his third year with as a rider, took a closer look at life at home with the Rowsells and reflected on each other’s careers to date.

Check out the full video above.

