Vincenzo Nibali's domestique Javier Moreno kicked off Giro d'Italia - Road Cycling UK

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) has lost a domestique after team-mate Javier Moreno was kicked off the Giro d’Italia for pushing Team Sky’s Diego Rosa into the roadside during stage four.

The two were seen exchanging angry words as the race approached Mout Etna, with it later being revealed the Spaniard had pushed the Italian – forcing him to change bikes as a result of the incident.

And race commissaires kicked Moreno out of the race, as well as handing out a 200 swiss francs fine, leaving Nibali a team-mate down for the rest of the race.