WorldTour Wrap: climbs, crashes, handbags and red faces at the Giro - Road Cycling UK

It’s been another tumultuous week in the WorldTour, with the 2017 Giro d’Italia making it to mainland Italy.

Gone were the glorious azure seas off Sicily and Sardinia, replaced with brutal climbs and breakaway brilliance. And some very poorly-timed attacking off the front…

Going á Blockhaus

Sunday’s Blockhaus stage was ringed in some Giro fans’ calendars since the route was announced back in October. On paper it looked like just the sort of day that would shake up the general classification; a relatively short distance, with an epic climb at the end, and right before a rest day. The way it worked out, this stage did have a momentous effect on the GC, but not just because of the parcours.