11 of the best gravel events to ride in 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Gravel is the cycling surface of the moment. There’s no getting away from the stuff. Everywhere you turn it seems like another gravel-based challenge is springing up. In a pub nearby there’s probably someone hatching a plan to start one on your local bridleway or canal path as we speak.

It seems as though something has happened in the last couple of years and now roads with buttery smooth tarmac just aren’t enough anymore. Collectively as cyclists we wanted a new challenge (apparently) and we decided to seek it out on the path less travelled.

Gravel riding is the discipline of the moment (pic: Kinesis-UK)

Never ones to shy away from a trend, we went in search of the best gravel events in the UK – as well as a couple from further afield.