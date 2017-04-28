Eleven of the best sportives to ride in May - Road Cycling UK

Whisper it quietly, but the weather’s starting to improve and summer will soon be upon us, so what better time to book yourself onto a May sportive and test your legs?

There are plenty of options available, and while some of the biggest – most notably the hugely popular, fiercely tough, Fred Whitton Challenge – need to be booked well in advance, there are still plenty with entry still available.

Tough climbs, stunning backdrops and iconic routes all feature in the best of May’s sportives

You may need to be quick, particularly for those earlier in the month, but if you fancy a sportive in May we’ve picked out 11 of the best which can still be entered.

Fancy one? Here are the details you need to know…