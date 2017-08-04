Eleven ready-made excuses for being dropped - Road Cycling UK

Being dropped by your pals is a sad fact of life in cycling.

Whether you’re just not feeling it that day, or the people you ride with are permanently a level of fitness above because they seemingly have no responsibilities beyond riding their bike and occasionally popping into the office, we’ve all felt the cold sting of being left for dead by our compadres.

Getting dropped? It happens – just make sure you’re armed with a good excuse (Pic: Jean-Luc Armand)

And then, if they’re nice, your pals will wait for you at the top of the hill or the bottom of the descent, which puts you in the unenviable position of having to say something, anything, to mitigate your droppedness. You need an excuse.

We’ve heard (and made) plenty of excuses for being dropped over the years, some good, some… questionable. Here are a selection of our favourites.