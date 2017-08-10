How to start a cycling club – and ten tips to make your club a success

This lent things an air of authenticity – of properness – but in hindsight it benefited us barely at all. We can compete in races under the BBBC flag, which we wouldn’t have been able to do before, though, at present, only a handful of members race in British Cycling events. Later in the autumn a handful more will probably take part in some hill climbs.

But this isn’t to say there aren’t benefits to registering a club. We have some kind of insurance through our British Cycling membership, which I don’t fully understand, but acts as a quietly reassuring presence. Sort of like the Bank of England. Fortunately, we’ve never had to find out exactly what we’re insured for, or against.

Should you start your own club? Sure. Why? That’s for you to answer. Maybe you already ride with a group of mates and make it an official ‘thing’, or perhaps there isn’t a local club which appeals to you. Personally, we started BBBC because we didn’t like the look of any of the clubs that existed already, with their ‘you must ride this fast to come on our rides’ and their ‘we shall refer to both male and female riders with the pronoun “him” for ease of understanding’, or the requirement that you buy their kit if you want to join, even if that kit looks horrendous, which it does.

The how is easier to explain. If I had to break it down into steps, those steps would look something like this.