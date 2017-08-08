Online registration now open for RideLondon 2018 ballot - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

Online registration now open for RideLondon 2018 ballot

Entry fee set at £69, route to be confirmed

Online registration for the ballot for next year’s Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 sportive is now open at www.PrudentialRideLondon.co.uk.

Taking place on Sunday July 29 2018, the final day of the three-day Mayor of London’s 2018 Prudential RideLondon festival of cycling, the registration will remain open until 80,000 registrations have been received – or until Friday January 5, 2018, if that is sooner.

Entry for the sportive, which takes place on closed roads in London and out into the Surrey Hills, will cost £69 – the same as last year’s price.

Registration for the 2018 RideLondon ballot is now open (Pic: Tom Lovelock/Silverhub for Prudential RideLondon)

More than 100,000 cyclists took part over the weekend of this year’s event, with the festival also including a Free Ride, hand cycling, Brompton racing and the men’s and women’s UCI WorldTour races.

Event director Hugh Brasher said: “The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 is now the most popular sportive in the world with more people applying to ride this event than any other ride on the international calendar.

– RideLondon 2017: the best of the weekend in pictures –

“More than 100,000 riders have crossed the famous finish line on The Mall in [each of] the first five years of the event, raising tens of millions of pounds for charity on the way.”

The route for next year’s event will be announced in due course, once a review of this year’s rides has been conducted.

Online registration for the shorter Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 will open in 2018.

Share

Topics:

Prudential RideLondon 2018 RideLondon

Related Articles

Sportive

Eleven ready-made excuses for being dropped on a group ride

Left trailing in the wake of your ride buddies? Best dig out one of these classic excuses...

Eleven ready-made excuses for being dropped on a group ride
Sportive

Eight of the best sportives to ride in August

How's your form? Here are some of the best sportives to add to your summer calendar

Eight of the best sportives to ride in August
Sportive

Zwift Academy offers top under-23 rider chance to turn pro with Dimension Data's Continental team

Zwift Academy expands into men's cycling, with opportunity to earn pro contract with Team Dimension Data's Continental squad

Zwift Academy offers top under-23 rider chance to turn pro with Dimension Data's Continental team
Sportive

Photo gallery: the best of RideLondon in 23 pictures

Rain, pain and glory in London and the Surrey Hills

Photo gallery: the best of RideLondon in 23 pictures
Sportive

Mark Cavendish 'swaps gears for beers' to help launch Amstel's Cold Tub Pub

Amstel offer free ice baths for cyclists during Prudential RideLondon weekend

Mark Cavendish 'swaps gears for beers' to help launch Amstel's Cold Tub Pub
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production