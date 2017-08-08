Online registration now open for RideLondon 2018 ballot - Road Cycling UK

Online registration for the ballot for next year’s Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 sportive is now open at www.PrudentialRideLondon.co.uk.

Taking place on Sunday July 29 2018, the final day of the three-day Mayor of London’s 2018 Prudential RideLondon festival of cycling, the registration will remain open until 80,000 registrations have been received – or until Friday January 5, 2018, if that is sooner.

Entry for the sportive, which takes place on closed roads in London and out into the Surrey Hills, will cost £69 – the same as last year’s price.