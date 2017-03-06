Riding a major European sportive is on the bucket list for many cyclists, keen to take on the iconic mountain passes made famous by some of the sport’s biggest races, with (fingers crossed) the sun on your back for good measure.

And there’s no shortage of choice when it comes to challenging events across mainland Europe, whatever type of event you’re looking for – whether that’s high Alpine cols, Flandrian bergs or the white roads of Tuscany.

Fancy taking on one of Europe’s toughest sportives? Get your teeth stuck into some of these… (pic: ASO)

While there’s no shortage of tough sportives here in Britain – we’ve already picked out ten of the best for 2017 – booking yourself onto one of the best European sportives – and making a holiday of it – is a great way to boost your motivation as you slog it out through winter.

What events should be on your hit list? We’ve picked out 16 of the best – and toughest – European sportives to ride in 2017. Are you tough enough?