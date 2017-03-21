Grinduro gravel race comes to Scotland - Road Cycling UK

More gravel racing is coming to UK shores with the launch of Grinduro UK, a collaboration between Giro Sport Design and Fabric.

Taking place on the Isle of Arran, Scotland, on July 15 2017, 400 riders will take on the race, a blend of gravel road racing and an MTB-style endure – one loop of pavement, gravel and dirt with finishing times based on four timed segments.

Grinduro originally launched Stateside, in Quincy, California, and the race is the centre-piece of a festival, headlined by Scottish band The Van T’s.