Grinduro gravel race comes to Scotland - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Grinduro gravel race comes to Scotland

Fabric and Giro Sport Design collaborate to bring all-terrain race to Isle of Arran

More gravel racing is coming to UK shores with the launch of Grinduro UK, a collaboration between Giro Sport Design and Fabric.

Taking place on the Isle of Arran, Scotland, on July 15 2017, 400 riders will take on the race, a blend of gravel road racing and an MTB-style endure – one loop of pavement, gravel and dirt with finishing times based on four timed segments.

Grinduro originally launched Stateside, in Quincy, California, and the race is the centre-piece of a festival, headlined by Scottish band The Van T’s.

The Grinduro gravel race will take place on the Isle of Arran on July 15 (pic – S.Needham)

Fabric’s global marketing manager Neil Cousins said: “We’re proud to be a presenting sponsor of Grinduro and to help bring this unique event to Scotland.

“Grinduro fits perfectly with the Fabric philosophy: riding is all about how much fun you have and what could be better than a festival weekend riding the best all-road adventure the UK has to offer and celebrating with a well-earned beer or a scotch at the end?”

For more information, or to enter, head to www.grinduro.com, where registration is now open.

Registration for Grinduro CA, which takes place in Quincy on October 7, opens in mid-April.

