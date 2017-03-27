Strava stats: what it takes to win a Classic - Road Cycling UK

So, what does it take to win a Classic? The pros are normally pretty guarded with their power data – of those rides, while all are on Strava, it is only Kwiatkowski’s Milan-San Remo which is accompanied by power and heart rate data.

But from that we can see the incredible numbers the Pole put out at the season’s first – and longest – Monument.

On the Poggio, for example, where Kwiatkowski followed Peter Sagan’s attack as the race-winning move formed, the Team Sky man averaged a jaw-dropping 536 watts for five minutes and 47 seconds, according to Strava.

His average speed of 37.6km/h gave him the Strava KOM title, shaving 15 seconds off the time Vincenzo Nibali set the previous year.