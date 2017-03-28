Manchester to host new Rapha Rides, showcasing the area's best riding - Road Cycling UK

Rapha have launched Rapha Rides, curated rides hosted across a weekend by selected Rapha Clubhouses, including Manchester – where the action will take place from September 7 to September 10.

The concept is new for 2017, and will feature rides handpicked by local riders to showcase the best and most celebrated routes in each locale, from short city loops to ‘transfer rides’ with an overnight stay.

Manchester is the only UK city hosting Rapha Rides at launch, while other locations include Osaka, Milan, Amsterdam, Melbourne and New York.