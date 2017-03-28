Manchester to host new Rapha Rides, showcasing the area's best riding - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Manchester to host new Rapha Rides, showcasing the area’s best riding

Rapha Rides launched across the globe to feature rides, films, talks and parties centred on Clubhouses

Rapha have launched Rapha Rides, curated rides hosted across a weekend by selected Rapha Clubhouses, including Manchester – where the action will take place from September 7 to September 10.

The concept is new for 2017, and will feature rides handpicked by local riders to showcase the best and most celebrated routes in each locale, from short city loops to ‘transfer rides’ with an overnight stay.

Manchester is the only UK city hosting Rapha Rides at launch, while other locations include Osaka, Milan, Amsterdam, Melbourne and New York.

Rapha Rides will centre on the Rapha Clubhouses and celebrate the best local riding available (pic: Rapha)

Each weekend is set to feature rides, films, talks and parties centred on the Rapha Clubhouses, while films will be created for each Rapha Ride city.

Special guest appearances by ‘local legends’ are promised too, with talks centred on regional cycling knowledge and culture.

Routes will be printed and collated online as part of a Rapha Rides Roadbook, building up a series of digital city riding guides and downloadable routes too.

For more information visit rapha.cc/rides.

