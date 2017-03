The Maratona dles Dolomites is one of the most popular – and toughest – events on the sportive calendar. Now, this Saturday (March 25), the world’s first eFondo will give Zwift users the chance to win a spot in the 2017 edition of the Maratona.

Zwift has revolutionised indoor training since the online platform was launched in 2014. It allows turbo trainer users to compete on the roads of Zwift’s virtual world, known as Watopia, as well as complete custom training sessions.