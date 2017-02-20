Five things to look out for at BikeExpo 2017 - Road Cycling UK

An expanded BikeExpo returns to Manchester’s EventCity next month (March), and promises to cater for a wider cycling audience than before.

And with plenty going on – each area of the show is geared towards a specific cycling discipline, from road cycling to BMX, mountain biking, commuter and electric bike brands – it promises plenty of return for the great ticket price of just £10.

You can get your tickets now by following this link, and NUS card holders can saver 50 per cent too.

Still not sure? We’ve picked out five reasons you should head to Manchester’s EventCity for BikeExpo 2017 on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19.

Big brands and stunning bikes

First and foremost, why else would you head to a bike show if not to lust over the latest wares from some of the biggest brands in the business?

BikeSwanky’s 2017 range includes bikes from Orro, Eddy Merckx, Orbea, Felt and De Rosa

Rose Bikes, Schwalbe and Torq are among the brands set for this year’s BikeExpo, while BikeSwanky – who collaborate with independent bike businesses across the country – will also have their latest 2017 range on display.

Among the brands Bike Swanky stock are Orro, responsible for the stunning ‘Signature’ White Gold Chorus pictured here, Eddy Merckx, Orbea, Felt and De Rosa.