Five things to look out for at BikeExpo 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Five things to look out for at BikeExpo 2017

Sponsored: Expanded BikeExpo show returns to Manchester in March

An expanded BikeExpo returns to Manchester’s EventCity next month (March), and promises to cater for a wider cycling audience than before.

And with plenty going on – each area of the show is geared towards a specific cycling discipline, from road cycling to BMX, mountain biking, commuter and electric bike brands – it promises plenty of return for the great ticket price of just £10.

You can get your tickets now by following this link, and NUS card holders can saver 50 per cent too.

Still not sure? We’ve picked out five reasons you should head to Manchester’s EventCity for BikeExpo 2017 on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19.

 

Big brands and stunning bikes

First and foremost, why else would you head to a bike show if not to lust over the latest wares from some of the biggest brands in the business?

BikeSwanky’s 2017 range includes bikes from Orro, Eddy Merckx, Orbea, Felt and De Rosa

Rose Bikes, Schwalbe and Torq are among the brands set for this year’s BikeExpo, while BikeSwanky – who collaborate with independent bike businesses across the country – will also have their latest 2017 range on display.

Among the brands Bike Swanky stock are Orro, responsible for the stunning ‘Signature’ White Gold Chorus pictured here, Eddy Merckx, Orbea, Felt and De Rosa.

Expert speakers

BikeExpo have rounded up experts and pro riders from across the two-wheeled spectrum, with MTB legend Steve Peat among the biggest names on show.

Great Britain’s rising track sprint star Ryan Owens, ultra-cyclist Shu Pullinger, aero ace Dan Bigham and long-distance adventure rider Dean Stott will also be on hand so there’s plenty to appeal to anyone.

More guests are to be confirmed in the coming weeks, including a team launch – keep an eye on the Bike Expo website for more details.

Street Velodrome

The popular pop-up track cycling competition, Street Velodrome, also returns to the North West for BikeExpo.

The popular Street Velodrome will also be at BikeExpo

Offering pro/am racing on its pop-up boards, there’ll be plenty to enjoy as the cream of the North West’s amateur racing talent join the Series’ pro riders in action.

 

Test tracks

Offering a great chance to try before you buy, there will also be test tracks at BikeExpo 2017 to test the latest e-bikes for size, or ride on the Shoretrax mountain bike course.

If lusting over the latest road bike tech is not your thing, then head on over to give a new bike a spin or try the latest MTBs for size.

UK Flatland BMX Championships

We love all things two-wheeled at RCUK, and if you do too then the UK Flatland BMX Championships are also being held at BikeExpo.

If you love all things two-wheeled, there’s plenty to enjoy at BikeExpo (pic: BikExpo)

BMX star Matti Hemmings will be hosting, while there’s also the Extreme Mountain Bike Show – led by trials ace Danny Butler – to look forward to.

In short, if you love everything two-wheeled, from road bikes to BMX stunts, there are worse ways to spend your weekend for just £10 a head!

 

Tempted? Follow this link to buy tickets to BikeExpo 2017.

