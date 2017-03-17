How to plan your perfect trip to the Classics - Road Cycling UK

Package or DIY?

There are two fundamental ways to get organised for your trip: by using a tour operator or cycling holiday specialist to do the legwork for you, or by organising it yourself – and there are pros and cons to both options.

A tour operator or specialist company will take much of the hassle out of your trip and most will take care of everything once you’ve arrived, from airport transfers to hotel bookings, routes to bike hire.

You’ll find options to suit a range of budgets but the downside of going this way is (sometimes) the cost and that you can be largely bound by the itinerary of the trip.

Fans travel to the Classics from all over the world, and it’s not uncommon to see plenty of British representation at the roadside (pic: Sirotti)

Some trips can even include a sportive entry or a ride with a distinguished ex-pro as part of the organisation.

Alternatively, you can arrange to visit the area yourself, using either hotels, bed and breakfasts or private lets from sites like AirBnB, which can be cheaper and give much more flexibility because you’re not tied to a set itinerary – only your own plans.

Planning a DIY trip to the Classics is really simple to do with a little bit of fore-planning and takes away much of the expense associated with package trips.

This can be particularly useful if you’re planning on staying in the region for a week to take in multiple chosen races, or want to dip in and out of a specific race. If you own or can hire a campervan, you can also park up on the side of the road in the days leading up to the races and let the riders come to you.