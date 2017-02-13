Pioneer West Africa Cycle Challenge offers four days riding on unique Sierra Leone to Liberia route - Road Cycling UK

We’re spoiled for choice in the UK when it comes to supported bike rides, and there are even more on our doorstep in Europe. Whether you want to pay a tour company to cater to your every whim while competing in the Haute Route, or ride the length of Britain for charity with Deloitte on the Ride Across Britain the world is really your oyster.

There are supported charity rides and multi-day sportives all over the place, all sharing some basic characteristics – beautiful roads, support cars, regular feed zones and a general epicness of scale.

But what if your taste for adventure extends a little bit further? Ever wanted to ride your bike in somewhere that’s totally off the grid?