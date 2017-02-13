Pioneer West Africa Cycle Challenge offers four days riding on unique Sierra Leone to Liberia route - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

Pioneer West Africa Cycle Challenge offers four days riding on unique Sierra Leone to Liberia route

Challenge includes week-long trip, with 300km to ride over four days of cycling on tarmac and dirt roads

We’re spoiled for choice in the UK when it comes to supported bike rides, and there are even more on our doorstep in Europe. Whether you want to pay a tour company to cater to your every whim while competing in the Haute Route, or ride the length of Britain for charity with Deloitte on the Ride Across Britain the world is really your oyster.

There are supported charity rides and multi-day sportives all over the place, all sharing some basic characteristics – beautiful roads, support cars, regular feed zones and a general epicness of scale.

But what if your taste for adventure extends a little bit further? Ever wanted to ride your bike in somewhere that’s totally off the grid?

The West Africa Cycle Challenge is a 300km ride from Sierra Leone to Liberia (pic – WACC)

While still relatively few exist, new events are popping up in far-flung places; dotted around the globe are sportives and supported rides that go far beyond the ‘cycle iconic roads, eat cake, repeat’ routine.

Take Street Child’s West Africa Cycle Challenge, for example, which debuts in May 2017.

Pioneer spirit

A group of ‘pioneers’ will help the launch the Challenge on May 30 this year, with an intrepid bunch of cyclists pedalling from Bo in Sierra Leone to Robertsport on the coast of Liberia (a distance of 300km/180 miles) over four days, as part of a week-long trip.

And while that distance may not sound too taxing, there are a number of factors to consider.

For starters, all riding will be done in the hours just after dawn, because the extreme heat in West Africa makes it tough to cycle anywhere once the sun rises – all of a sudden, 50 miles doesn’t seem like a casual Saturday pootle, does it?

And then of course, there are the roads; around 50 per cent of the planned route is on tarmac but that still leaves half of the ride on hard-packed mud roads which have a tendency to, well, ‘disappear’ in heavy rains. Not even the local B-roads you ride in winter can say that.

Roxanne Hargreaves, from event organiser Street Child, outline the full scale of the challenge and rewards on offer.

The 300km ride takes place over four days of cycling, with a further stop in Monrovia afterwards [click to view on Strava]

She said: “Yes, it will be really, really tough, but the countries of Liberia and Sierra Leone are reward in themselves.

“This is a landscape like nothing the riders will have ever seen before – unlike anything they’ve ridden through. In terms of a unique challenge it doesn’t get more special than this.

“And of course there are the Street Child projects we’ll visit along the way, which participants will be directly helping by taking part.”

The ride is 50 per cent on tarmacked roads, but the other half covers dirt tracks and challenging terrain (pic – WACC)

Not that this is a typical route to ride. “As far as we know, exactly one person has ever ridden this route on a bike; a guy named Florian who volunteered for us at Street Child,” Roxanne adds.

“He had an incredible time and it was his inspirational trip that made us want to offer this up to more people. Those who do the ride in May will be the first group of many – blazing a trail for those to come.”

Tempted? Registration for the seven-day Pioneer West Africa Cycle Challenge trip, which includes a final night in Montrovia, once the cycling is done, is now open.

Taking place from May 30 to June 6, the travel package costs £750 (flights not included) and there is a £1,500 fundraising target attached. To register, or to find out more, visit www.westafricacyclechallenge.com or visit them at this week’s London Bike Show.

Share

Related Articles

Sportive

RCUK's essential guide to road cycling in Mallorca

Where to stay, climbs to ride and how to prepare for your cycling trip to Mallorca

RCUK's essential guide to road cycling in Mallorca
Sportive

How much does it cost to fly abroad with your bike?

Every airline seems to differ when it comes to taking your bike on a plane, so how much will you have to pay for your...

How much does it cost to fly abroad with your bike?
Sportive

Training camp: ten dos and don'ts

Ten tips on how to get the most out of a spring training camp

Training camp: ten dos and don'ts
Sportive

Vintage bike races added to Tour of Cambridgeshire and Tour of Ayrshire sportives

Fully closed-road and timed pre-1987 bike races added to Gran Fondo and Chrono weekends

Vintage bike races added to Tour of Cambridgeshire and Tour of Ayrshire sportives
Sportive

The rain in Spain stays mainly in... Calpe: riding with An Post-Chain Reaction

Braving the unseasonal weather to join Sean Kelly and An Post-Chain Reaction for pre-season training in Calpe

The rain in Spain stays mainly in... Calpe: riding with An Post-Chain Reaction
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production