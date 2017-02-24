Ride them all: Hellingen app launched ahead of Spring Classics - Road Cycling UK

With the Spring Classics kicking off with the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne this weekend, Simon Warren – the man behind the 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs (and subsequent titles) – has launched the Hellingen app.

Hot on the heels of the 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs App, the Hellingen App helps users track down Belgium’s most famous climbs, from the Koppenberg to the Mur de Huy.

Complete with all the text and photographs from the book of the same name, the app utilises your phone’s GPS and can also be synced with Strava.