Ride them all: Hellingen app launched ahead of Spring Classics - Road Cycling UK

Ride them all: Hellingen app launched ahead of Spring Classics

Hunt down Belgium's toughest and most iconic climbs

With the Spring Classics kicking off with the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne this weekend, Simon Warren – the man behind the 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs (and subsequent titles) – has launched the Hellingen app.

Hot on the heels of the 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs App, the Hellingen App helps users track down Belgium’s most famous climbs, from the Koppenberg to the Mur de Huy.

Complete with all the text and photographs from the book of the same name, the app utilises your phone’s GPS and can also be synced with Strava.

The Hellingen App helps you track down Belgium’s most iconic climbs, complete with text and pictures from Simon Warren’s book of the same name

The app will display your Hellingen Score – the higher the score, the more bragging rights – and also allows you to check your efforts on each climb and compare times over the years.

An interactive map also helps to locate each climb and instantly direct you to the base of each climb, while bringing up its associated factfile – which lists vital stats, comprehensive directions, a profile and link to your previous efforts.

The climbs can also be sorted by difficulty, geographically or by which is nearest to your current location.

The Hellingen App is available now on iOS and Android, and priced at £3.99 on both iTunes and Google Play (a six-pound saving over the book).

