Cresting the top – I’m careful to make sure I ride over the finish line and down a few metres on the other side to complete the Strava segment – we re-group to take the obligatory summit sign photo – and, more importantly, to refuel and reload water bottles. I haven’t eaten or drunk as much as I should have, but fill the bottles to the top with water from the support car anyway, and chomp on an energy bar and banana.

Next, it’s down the other side on a moderately technical descent. A good choice to get your eye in, as it turns out, complete with the odd cattle grid, small patches of loose gravel and blind curves. It’s ideal preparation for the coming descents over the following days, because while not the fastest or easiest, it helps you acclimatise to the varying road conditions you can experience in the Pyrenees.

Survival and suffering

After a short roll through the valley, it’s up the Col d’Aspin. One of the more well-known ascents of the Tour de France, it’s featured in the race more than 70 times since the summit was first crossed by Octave Lapize in 1910.

It’s here we get a real taste of true Grand Tour mountain riding. While the air remains cool, the sun beats down with a ferocity equal to a (glorious) midsummer day in the UK, and we’re all suffering.

Heat is an underrated adversary, especially when you time your trip to avoid the baking temperatures of June, July and August. Be warned, September (and even May on the other side of the summer months) can be particularly warm – especially to Brits unused to the weather of the south of France. Sun cream, water and salt/electrolyte replacements are your allies here, even at the end of season, when the majority of tourists have gone home.

Quiet roads and stunning backdrops like these are typical of the Pyrenees (Pic: newcontentlab)

The Aspin from the eastern side is a stickier affair, switching back six times on its way to the summit. The road is well-paved – a hallmark of French mountain passes – with patchwork well integrated into the main road surface. The cowbells are back, too, as cattle moves to shady areas.

No such luck for me; the Aspin is less sheltered than the Hourquette and that sun is beating down. I unzip my jersey, and settle down as my knee, suffering as a result of a nagging injury picked up a couple of weeks before the trip, begins to cry out once more.

You can see the summit of the Aspin with four kilometres of the 11.5km ascent remaining, which offers hope and despair in equal measure; you need to focus on the road in front you – little steps, as they say.