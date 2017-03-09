We probably all have an idea of what an early-season, cycling training camp should include; a mix of tough riding, year-round reliable weather and a few beers at the end of a hard day in the saddle likely all feature in most ‘shopping lists’.

It also helps if there are loads of other riders there already – ideally pros – so you can crib their routes from Strava and find out where the best cake is in advance of your arrival. If you pick a destination for your training camp with all of the above, you can be fairly sure that it’ll be a success.

Want to head somewhere a little more adventurous on your next training camp? (pic – Alan Keohane/Marrakech Atlas Etape, via Flickr Creative Commons)

This tick-box approach to choosing where to go does have its downsides though: you’ll find yourself in the same old places, with the same sort of people, and things may begin to feel a little bit formulaic.

This is not to say there’s anything wrong with going somewhere popular – these spots are beloved by many for a reason – but for some of us, there may be a hankering to ride our bikes somewhere a little more adventurous.

For riders who want to get off the beaten track a little, there are some pretty incredible options just waiting to be explored. Take these seven, for example…