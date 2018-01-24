Six reasons why you should ride the 2018 Etape du Tour - Road Cycling UK

If you’re still thinking about what cycling challenge you want to take on in 2018, the Etape du Tour could be the marquee event you’ve been looking for. This year, on Sunday July 8, the race takes in new climbs alongside the old, on a challenging course that should guarantee riding as difficult as it is unique.

Moreover, the Etape will start from Annecy this year, within easy reach of Geneva airport. It’s a host town last visited for the Etape in the 2013 when the sportive finished atop of the climb of Semnoz, and is noted for its lakeside beauty nestled in the foothills of the Alps.

– Etape du Tour 2018 route announced: four major climbs and a dirt road –

Individual entries are now closed, but there are still spots available if you book with Sports Tours International. Here are six reasons why you should.