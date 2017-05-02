Ten of the best cycling climbs in the Lake District

The Lake District. Even the name is evocative of stunning vistas – high mountain peaks, glacial lakes and deep lakes.

With some of the toughest roads out there, the Lake District is also one of the UK’s must-ride regions – if you want to test your legs, you’ve come to the right place.

It is little wonder the Tour of Britain makes a point of visiting the region regularly. With the climbs usually proving to be disruptive to the race, they’re developing a reputation all of their own within world cycling.

– RCUK’s Best of British: the Lake District –

So if you’re planning on a visit to the Lake District and are able to take your bike along, check out these climbs that we think should be on your ‘must-ride’ list.